HBO hasn’t yet revealed the title of its new Game of Thrones “successor show,” but at least now we know who will direct it.

S.J. Clarkson, who is currently slated to become the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie, will be taking a trip to George R.R. Martin‘s fantasy world as she directs the pilot for the untitled prequel. And the rest of the main roles in the Game of Thrones prequel cast have been filled as well, so read on to find out who will be starring in the new HBO series.

Variety reports that S.J. Clarkson will be at the helm of the pilot episode of the new prequel and she’s also on board as an executive producer. That should mean she’ll have a significant level of influence into the look and feel of the series alongside showrunner Jane Goldman, putting two women in positions of creative power on this series. That’s a big change from the mothership Game of Thrones show, which has had a handful of controversial issues surrounding its depiction of women over the years under showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Clarkson has previously directed episodes of Marvel’s Netflix shows The Defenders and Jessica Jones, and she also has directing credits on Orange is the New Black, Dexter, EastEnders, and Succession.

Thus far, we know this new prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, that Goldman (who co-wrote Kick-Ass) co-created the series along with Martin, and that no characters or actors from GOT will appear in it. The official description says the prequel series “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.”

Meanwhile, while we aren’t yet sure which roles these actors will be playing in the show, here’s a quick breakdown of the new actors who have joined the previously-announced Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehead:

Naomi Ackie: Ackie will play a role in this year’s Star Wars: Episode 9, and she recently starred in Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and played a supporting part in 2016’s Lady Macbeth (pictured). She’s also appeared on an episode of Doctor Who.

Denise Gough: She recently appeared in the Keira Knightley drama Colette and the Showtime limited series Guerilla. In the video game sphere, she voiced the role of Yennefer in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Gough will next be seen on the big screen in The Kid Who Would Be King, the next film from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

Jamie Campbell Bower: Recently played Young Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and has credits in Sweeney Todd, the Twilight movies (as Caius), The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and last year’s hot young Shakespeare show Will on TNT.

Sheila Atim: Variety says she’s primarily a stage actress who has been in multiple award-winning productions, and she currently plays Limehouse Nell on the Hulu show Harlots.

Ivanno Jeremiah: Stars as Max in the sci-fi series Humans (hence the green eyes in that photo), and has previously appeared in small roles on Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Georgie Henley: Most famous for her role as Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia movies. She’ll soon show up in a new Starz series called The Spanish Princess.

Alex Sharp: I was lucky enough to see Sharp on Broadway a few years ago in a jaw-dropping, Tony-winning lead performance in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and he’s since gone on to appear in movies like To the Bone and How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

Toby Regbo: Another Fantastic Beasts alum (playing Young Dumbledore), Regbo has also starred in The CW series Reign and the British historical drama The Last Kingdom.