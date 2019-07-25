If Mad Max: Fury Road was the only movie director George Miller had ever made, that film is such a miracle that it would have guaranteed him a place in the pantheon of action filmmakers. But after years of waiting around and legal battles, it sounds like he’s ready to drive back into Valhalla once again, because in a new interview, Miller strongly indicates that three more Mad Max-related movies are finally going to happen, including one that centers on Charlize Theron‘s Furiosa. Read his latest comments below.

In an interview with Indiewire, Miller was asked if there were indeed two Mad Max Fury Road sequel films in the works (as had long been rumored), and here’s how he responded:

“There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

The “Warners thing” is a legal battle with Warner Bros. over a multi-million dollar bonus that Miller’s production company believes it is entitled to for completing Mad Max: Fury Road under budget. But WB has disagreed, and the case has been eking its way through the court system for years.

Later in the interview, Miller seems to imply that even though he has a different film coming up next, he and his team are already in pre-production on a Fury Road sequel:

“I’ve been there too often when you announce movies are going to happen and then they fall away. It happened three times on Fury Road, and eventually we got the damn thing made. We’re just coming out of a meeting as we speak, and we’re well into pre-production on this one. I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s going well.”

It’s possible that when Miller says “this one” at the end there, he’s referring to being in pre-production on his genie love story Three Thousand Years of Longing. But if you read the full interview, just a few sentences before that he says he hopes to begin pre-production on Three Thousand Years of Longing before the end of this year, so we’re not entirely certain where all of these projects stand at the moment. Either way, it’s great news to hear him speaking so optimistically about the future of the Mad Max franchise, because people who were impressed by Fury Road (read: everyone who saw it) have been eagerly anticipating a follow-up ever since the original blew minds back in 2015.