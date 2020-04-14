If you’re ready to die historic on the fury road, Mondo has you covered.

Mad Max: Fury Road is a vibrant, masterfully shot action bonanza directed by George Miller. But a big part of what makes the movie ride so seamlessly through the desert is the incredible score from Junkie XL. It’s been available for purchase for a long time, including on vinyl, but for the film’s five-year anniversary, we’re finally getting a Mad Max: Fury Road Mondo vinyl soundtrack with a die-cut slipcover and artwork by Boneface featuring both Max Rockatansky and the horrifying Immortan Joe.

Mad Max: Fury Road Mondo Vinyl Sounstrack

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD is a modern action masterpiece. Returning to the franchise after almost 30 years Writer/Director George Miller has crafted a new vision of the future, and of his Post Apocalyptic hero Max Rockatansky, this time teaming him up with a group of female refugees in a cross country, relentless chase to escape the evil Warlord who has been imprisoning them all. The soundtrack’s composer Junkie XL utilized the movie’s vast landscape to explore a diverse range of musical territory, from beating drums to sweeping strings and electric guitar-driven operatic themes, utilizing nearly 200 instruments. “The score includes almost everything in a composer’s arsenal. The instrumentation ranges from big, brutal percussion and an 80-voice choir, with string sections and musical sound design, and everything in between. I used anything I could get my hands on.”

Junkie XL’s score has the exact same energy that the movie does. It’s what the kids call a real banger. And as you can see, this is an outstanding vinyl release with artwork that perfectly captures the chaotic spirit of the movie. However, we wish Imperator Furiosa was included as one of the inserts with this soundtrack since she’s easily the most badass character in the movie.

The Mad Max: Fury Road Mondo vinyl soundtrack comes with two discs, a 180gm Fire & Blood and a 180gm Sand and Water, but there’s only limited to 2,000 copies worldwide. It goes on sale starting at 1:00 P.M. EST on Wednesday, April 15 at Mondo.

If you need anymore good news, Mondo is offering free worldwide shipping on vinyl orders made through Friday, April 17. So now’s the time to stock up on vinyl soundtracks. But just be aware that due to the volume of orders anticipated, even orders for in-stock products are expected to ship in 2-3 weeks. Just be patient, and ride eternal.