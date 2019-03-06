Ready to go mad over Mad About You again? I hope so, because the Mad About You revival is officially happening. Spectrum Originals have picked up a limited series revival of the Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt sitcom. This will be good news for fans of the show, and also people who want to find out what the hell Spectrum Originals is.

Back in April of 2018, word broke that a Mad About You revival was in the works. But star Paul Reiser quickly threw water on that fire when, in July of that same year, he said: “Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out…It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.” A few months later, in September, Reiser offered a more positive appraisal of the situation, saying it might happen after all.

Now here we are, almost a full year since that initial announcement, and the revival is a go. The show will premiere on the premium content platform Spectrum Originals, which I’ll confess I’m not familiar with at all. The revival is being billed as a limited-series, so don’t expect multiple seasons. Both Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their roles, with Hunt directing the first episode. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original series with Reiser, will serve as executive producer. Peter Tolan will act as showrunner.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” said Reiser and Hunt in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

The original Mad About You ran for 7 seasons, from 1992 to 1999, and focused on “newlyweds Paul Buchman, a documentary filmmaker, and Jamie Stemple Buchman, a public relations specialist, as they deal with everything from humorous daily minutiae to major struggles. Near the end of the show’s run, they have a baby daughter, whom they name Mabel.”

“We are beyond thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures Television to give Mad About You an exclusive home at Spectrum Originals,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Original Content for Spectrum Originals. “Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again.”