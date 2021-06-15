If there’s one thing we’re looking forward to on Peacock, it’s the forthcoming MacGruber TV series, based on the (truly incredible) feature film comedy of the same name, which was in turn based on the Saturday Night Live sketch parody of MacGyver. We’ve yet to see any photos or footage from the show, but during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, star and executive producer Will Forte read an absurd and hilarious speech from the series about why his team’s latest mission is so important. It’ll be the best thing you watch all day.

MacGruber TV Series Speech

The scene in question finds Will Forte as MacGruber trying to get his team, Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and Piper (Ryan Phillippe), to understand the gravity of their latest mission. It has something to do with MacGruber hiding a dangerous device for 20 years so no government can get their hands on it. Forte specifically left out any spoilers from the dialogue. Now they’re trying to keep it out of the hands of the show’s villain, which we’ve heard will be Mickey Rourke as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

Then MacGruber goes into a list of things he loves about the United States, including sunsets, kicking back with a cold Molson and watching the game, and “tig ol’ bitties and bunching mox.” Not only is MacGruber still delightfully inappropriate, but he now likes to swap the first letters of words just for fun. Or as he says during this speech, “gits and shiggles.” Is this in order to avoid being as profane as the movie? The series is slated for release on Peacock, which doesn’t have to adhere to the standards and practices of network television, but maybe they’re still having the team reel it in a bit so it’s not quite so raunchy.

What Else is in Store for MacGruber?

There will be some other big changes for MacGruber when the series begins. For starters, he’s been rotting in prison for over a decade when we catch up with him. Plus, when he gets out of prison, it appears his wife Vicki St. Elmo has become his ex-wife and is now married to Laurence Fisburne as General Barrett Fasoose. Surely, MacGruber isn’t going to handle that very well, which is probably why he’ll need to seek some guidance from his father Perry, who will be played by Sam Elliott.

Here’s the official synopsis for the MacGruber TV series:

In “MacGruber,” after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Mickey Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki (Kristen Wiig), and Piper (Ryan Phillippe) must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

MacGruber doesn’t have an official release date yet, but since production just started this week, we’re betting the series won’t arrive on Peacock until either late this year or sometime in 2022.