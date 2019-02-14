Last week, we got the tantalizing news that Jorma Taccaone and Will Forte had been pitching the idea for a MacGruber TV series. That was a change of pace from the sequel talks we heard about not too long ago, but we’ll take more adventures with MacGruber in any way we can get them. So we’re happy to see Will Forte confirm the possibility of a MacGruber TV series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, complete with a tease of a perfectly inappropriate scene as only MacGruber can deliver.

Obviously the MacGruber TV series hasn’t been shot yet, because no one has picked it up. So during an appearance on The Tonight Show last night, Will Forte wrote down a few lines from a scene involving MacGruber and Kristen Wiig’s character Vicki celebrating after foiling an evil plot. Jimmy Fallon steps in to take Kristen Wiig’s role, and then pure magic happens.

MacGruber TV Series Scene on The Tonight Show

The sexual tension between MacGruber and Vicki has always been palpable. The two have already shared plenty of intimate times together, but that somehow doesn’t diminish the hormones raging through them whenever they’re near each other. So it should come as no surprise that after stopping a sinister plan, MacGruber wants to partake in a little R&R. No, it’s not rest and relaxation, but rather some good old-fashioned ramming and rimming. Classic MacGruber.

Even without real footage from the hopeful MacGruber TV series, this quick moment has me so excited at the prospect of seeing this happen. MacGruber is such a ludicrously inappropriate and insane character, and the movie let Will Forte take his craziness to the max in a way that we’d never seen on Saturday Night Live before. It’s just a shame that audiences didn’t give MacGruber a chance when it theaters back in 2010. But the film has since become a cult classic.

So the question is, where will this possible MacGruber series end up? For my money, Netflix is where this series should be. They’ve fully embraced the raunchiness of shows like Big Mouth, and that’s exactly what MacGruber needs: a total lack of restraint. If the MacGruber TV series doesn’t land somewhere, it will be a real shame. Because Will Forte, Jorma Taccone, Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig are fucking great guys. And that would make for a fucking asshole of a day. KFBR293.