There are so many Indiana Jones posters out there that it can be hard to find a fresh angle to celebrate the beloved adventure movies. But artist Lyndon Willoughby has created a fantastic Indiana Jones trilogy poster set that puts the focus on three of the iconic “MacGuffins” (you know, the artifacts Indy is looking for) from the original trilogy. Plus, he also figured out a way to include a memorable shot from each of the movies.

See all of the Lyndon Willoughby Indiana Jones trilogy posters below, and find out when you can get them.

Lyndon Willoughby Indiana Jones Trilogy Posters

This Is History (Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark)

Screen print

18 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50 each / $145 per set

Fortune And Glory (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom)

Screen print

18 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50 each / $145 per set

Choose Wisely (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade)

Screen print

18 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50 each / $145 per set

As you can see, each print prominently features an important artifact from Indiana Jones’ adventures. Within the glowing light of the ancient items, there’s a scene from each of the movies. Raiders of the Lost Ark actually doubles up on the MacGuffins since it also features the Ark of the Covenant.

For all you art collectors out there, Bottleneck Gallery will also be releasing a set of variants for the Lyndon Willoughby Indiana Jones trilogy posters. Each of the prints is presented with a sepia tone rather than having each movie represented by an individual color. Here they are:

The Indiana Jones trilogy variant posters can be purchased individually for $60 each or $175 for the whole set. But they only have an edition of 75 each, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on them.

Bottleneck Gallery will put the posters up for sale through their online shop at 12:00 P.M. ET today, June 15.