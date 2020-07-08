Before he canceled the apocalypse in Pacific Rim, actor Idris Elba was working as a Detective Chief Inspector for the Serious Crime Unit in London on the BBC series Luther. Since debuting in 2010, there have been five total seasons, though they have arrived with decreasing frequency, with the most recent fifth season arriving in 2019. Though there’s been no indication of a sixth season, Idris Elba says they’re “this close” to getting a Luther movie off the ground.

At a recent press junket for the third season of the Sky comedy series In the Long Run (via Deadline), Idris Elba explained that while there are no “formal plans” for another season of Luther, the possibility of a movie seems somewhat likely. Elba said:

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

When we first heard about the potential for a Luther movie, Elba said series creator Neil Cross was “beavering away” at a script. Though there weren’t any details for the story revealed at the time, Elba promised there would be “more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.” There’s also the possibility of Luther going international, taking the detective away from London. Could we see Luther coming to America, perhaps becoming so fed up with crime solving that he decides to manage a branch of a regional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania?

Since seasons of Luther took longer to come together as the show went on, we’re not expecting the Luther movie to happen quickly, especially with the coronavirus pandemic still having an impact on film and TV productions. But as soon as there’s an official update, we’ll let you know.