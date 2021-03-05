Assane Diop is back with a vengeance — literally, on a mission of revenge against the powerful man who framed his father for theft and has now kidnapped his son. Part 2 of Lupin, the French heist series that was Netflix’s first surprise hit of 2021, will be hitting the streamer this summer. And it has a new official teaser to get us excited for the return of Omar Sy‘s gentleman thief. Watch the Lupin Part 2 trailer below.

Lupin Part 2 Trailer

Lupin kicks things up a notch in Part 2, which picks up after the cliffhanger of the fifth episode of the crime series, in which Assane Diop’s son disappeared from under his nose. But while it’s exciting to see Sy back in peak form as the gentleman thief, I have to spend a few sentences complaining about this trailer. First and foremost: its awful dubbing.

Listen, I know that Netflix has been aggressively expanding its international offerings and in doing so, has been making a concerted attempt to make these titles as widely appealing as possible. Which means English dubs of all its foreign-language titles. Okay, sure, maybe some people are visually impaired and subtitles aren’t an option for them. It’s a nice option to have. But that’s what it should be, an option, and not the default that Netflix seems to be resorting to — both by releasing a trailer for the French hit series in a bad English dub, and by making the dub version the default when you first hit play on the streamer. This is the second time it’s happened too, with the first trailer also using that awkward English dub. I guess the one thing I can be grateful for is that the dub voice actors aren’t putting on bad French accents.

In Part 2 of Lupin, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.” Sy is set to reprise his role as Assane Diop, a master criminal driven to a life of thievery to get revenge on the people who framed his Senegalese immigrant father for a crime he didn’t commit. Also starring in Part 2 are Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella,Soufiane Guerrab.

Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan and produced by Gaumont Télévision, Lupin will return to Netflix sometime this summer.