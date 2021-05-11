The master thief is returning with a vengeance this June. Netflix has released a new Lupin Part 2 trailer announcing the release date for the next five episodes of the hit French caper series. And we’re only going to be posting the one with subtitles because that English dubbed monstrosity is not worth any of our attention. Watch the Lupin Part 2 trailer below.

Lupin Part 2 Trailer

Part 2 of Lupin picks up with Assane Diop (Omar Sy) on the run after his son is kidnapped and he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit by his mortal enemy, making him the most wanted man in Paris. But even as a fugitive, Assane, has a flair for the dramatic, unable to resist toying with his enemies and making his homages to the fictional gentleman thief who inspired him, Arsène Lipin.

In Lupin Part 2, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.” Sy is set to reprise his role as Assane Diop, a master criminal driven to a life of thievery to get revenge on the people who framed his Senegalese immigrant father for a crime he didn’t commit. Naturally, he bases his heists on the exploits of the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Also starring in Part 2 are Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab.

Netflix announced earlier this year that the five new episodes in Lupin Part 2 will be directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb), who takes on episodes 6 and 7, and Hugo Gélin (Love at second sight), who helms episodes 8, 9, and 10. The show is clearly doubling down on the style that made the first five episodes so fun. Transporter director Louis Leterrier helmed the first three episodes of the series, while Marcela Said (Narcos: Mexico) directed the next two episodes, lending the series a fun sense of style and panache that turned Lupin into Netflix’s first major hit of 2021. I tore through the first five episodes of Lupin, and can’t wait to see Omar Sy do his thing again (and finally get to use his inherent charm to the fullest extent) in the upcoming Part 2.

Lupin is created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan and produced by Gaumont Télévision. Part 2 hits Netflix on June 11, 2021.