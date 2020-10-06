The last time we wrote about a possible adaptation of Lumberjanes, the fan-favorite comic series from Noelle Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, and illustrated by Brooke A. Allen, 20th Century Fox was hoping to make it into a movie. That fell apart during the big Disney/Fox acquisition, but evidently another adaptation has ramped up in its place.

In the most unlikely of publications, word has recently come out about a Lumberjanes feature special and a subsequent streaming series for HBO Max. Here’s what we know so far.



The eagle-eyed folks over at ComicBookResources spotted an announcement from the Children’s Media Association New York about a panel they’re hosting today, which unexpectedly contained some Lumberjanes HBO Max news that hadn’t been reported elsewhere. The panel is called Radical Queer Joy: The Making of LGBTQ+ Children’s Media, and it features Lumberjanes co-creator Noelle Stevenson as one of the guest speakers. This nugget of news is located in the site’s description of Stevenson’s credits:

Noelle recently sold LUMBERJANES based on her bestselling comic with Shannon Watters and Grace Ellis to HBO Max. Noelle will write, direct, and executive produce the feature special and series to follow.

For those who aren’t familiar, Lumberjanes follows five Lumberjane Scouts at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types who find themselves battling supernatural forces at their camp over the course of a summer. Each issue ends with a track listing for a mixtape created by one of the principal characters.

Unfortunately, that brief new blurb in the CMA description is literally all the information we have at the moment about these Lumberjanes projects. We’re not sure if the movie special and series will be live-action or animated, who else is going to be involved, or what stage of development these projects are in, let alone when we might actually see them make their way onto the WarnerMedia streaming platform. But fans can rest easy knowing it’s back in active development after unfairly being one of many casualties of a massive corporate acquisition several years ago.

If you read this in time and are interested in attending tonight’s panel (maybe more morsels of news will be revealed), it appears that registration is still open. The panel “will be considering the past, present, and future of LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream children’s television, and magnifying the voices of queer creators and storytellers.” It begins at 8:00 P.M. ET.