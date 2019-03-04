Luke Perry, best known for his starring roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, has passed away after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday. The actor was 52.

It was reported that Perry was rushed to the hospital last week after the Riverdale actor had suffered a stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. On Monday, his representative Arnold Robinson issued a statement that Perry had passed away (via USA Today):

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Perry’s embarked on a TV career at 16, starring in soap operas like ABC’s Loving and NBC’s Another World. However, he blew up to teen heartthrob status after he landed the lead role of brooding loner Dylan McKay on the teen drama phenomenon Beverly Hills 90210. The Fox series launched Perry to fame and forever associated the actor with his teen idol beginnings.

After 90210 went off the air in 2000, Perry attempted to escape typecasting by taking on challenging roles in shows like HBO’s prison drama Oz, in which he played a preacher. But Perry found his groove again in Riverdale, in which he played the father of a new-generation heartthrob (KJ Apa‘s Archie), a role lampooning the very kinds of teen soaps that made him famous.

Perry was primed for a comeback following his return in Riverdale, with a role set in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perry will appear posthumously in the film as the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder, who starred in the CBS Western TV show Lancer. A revival of 90210, the series that first catapulted Perry to fame, has recently been confirmed with its six original cast members set to reprise their roles. Perry, who was hospitalized on the day of Fox’s announcement, was not announced to return.

Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack.