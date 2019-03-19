“You got to see the vast celestial everything and it blew your mind, so now nothing makes sense.” Lucy in the Sky questions what happens when astronauts experience something literally out-of-this world, and return to Earth and all its humdrum activities. The feature film from Legion and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, making his directorial debut, looks as cerebral and trippy as that experience would be, anchored by a tremulous performance by Natalie Portman. See the Lucy in the Sky trailer below.

Lucy in the Sky

Originally titled Pale Blue Dot, Lucy in the Sky centers on Portman’s titular character, a married astronaut who begins an affair with Jon Hamm‘s fellow astronaut after she returns home from a space mission. But when Hamm’s character begins sleeping with an astronaut trainee, Lucy begins to spiral and lose touch with reality. We see glimpses of that in the trailer with Lucy’s visions of space and her wrangling with the smallness of Earth — made literal by the 4:3 aspect ratio used in the earthbound scenes.

Pale Blue Dot is an intriguing feature directorial debut for Hawley, who has made his mark on television with mind-bending prestige FX series like Legion and Fargo. The story is loosely based on true events surrounding astronaut Lisa Nowak, who in 2007 was arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a woman. But it seems like Nowak’s story only provided loose inspiration for Hawley’s cerebral, surreal directorial debut.

Lucy in the Sky also stars Zazie Beetz, Nick Offerman, and Dan Stevens, the latter reuniting with his Legion showrunner, Hawley.

Here is the synopsis for Lucy in the Sky:

The story of a female astronaut who, upon returning to Earth from a life-changing mission in space, begins to slowly unravel and lose touch with reality.

Lucy in the Sky has no set release date yet.