The first season of Lovecraft Country moved at breakneck speed, with showrunner Misha Green often putting as much plot in a single episode as other showrunners would in an entire season of a different show. Season 1 seemed to have a concrete ending, but HBO is excited about the possibilities for a potential second season.

During the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said Green and a small team of writers are currently coming up with a take for Lovecraft Country season 2, and he’s “hopeful” they will end up generating a story worth telling.



Will Lovecraft Country Season 2 Happen?

“She had a book to go on in the first season,” Bloys told Deadline. “She and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Misha, so we’re giving them the time to work.”

After what happened with Game of Thrones, it makes sense that HBO would be a bit wary of continuing shows based on books after the show catches up to the ending of the novel. But Watchmen ended up being one of the best shows of 2019 (and maybe ever?), and that story went well beyond the events of the original graphic novel. In fact, it seems as if Bloys is taking the same approach with Green that he’s taking with Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof: if they come up with ideas for more, great. If not, that’s cool, too. (Although it remains to be seen if Bloys, who frequently harps on the importance of building relationships with creative people, would offer Lovecraft Country to another showrunner should nothing come from Green’s early sessions.)

Spoilers for Lovecraft Country season one below.

The first season ended with Jonathan Majors‘ character sacrificing himself and dying – a storytelling decision Green had “no pause” in making.

“I think that it’s a little evident that I just like story to move, and to not be afraid of the possibility that there’s always story to tell,” she told Rolling Stone after the finale. “It begins with what Matt [Ruff] was doing in the novel, of reclaiming these genre spaces for people of color. I just feel like that’s 20 seasons in my mind. That statement can open up a world, and the world that was created in Season One can be opened up in so many ways. That was one of the things we explored with this idea of going to Korea, and understanding that magic isn’t just limited to The Book of Names. It’s everywhere. It’s a thing that’s out in the world. Our monsters aren’t the only monsters that exist.”

So unless they decide to further explore the idea of parallel universes, it sounds like a second season may include a new cast and potentially even a new setting. But there’s something else to consider in all of this: Green’s schedule. She’s writing an assassin movie for Mulan director Nikki Caro and she was recently hired to direct the Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia Vikander. Will she even have time to return for more Lovecraft Country? We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.