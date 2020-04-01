At first glance, Netflix’s newest romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat does little to set itself apart from the rest of the streamer’s swooning catalogue besides a dry British humor that makes the film feel like a charming successor to Four Weddings and a Funeral. But hidden in the logline for Love Wedding Repeat — and perhaps even the title — is the hint that this rom-com starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Freida Pinto may have a secret sci-fi twist. Watch the Love Wedding Repeat trailer below.

Love Wedding Repeat Trailer

Sam Claflin stars as the brother of a panicked bride who enlists him to sedate a crazy ex-boyfriend who is threatening to sabotage her wedding. Throw in his angry ex-girlfriend (Pinto), a sweet new love interest (Munn), and a misplaced sedative, and you’ve got the recipe for chaotic comedy that feels like it takes its cues from the British romantic-comedy classic Four Weddings and a Funeral.

But hidden in the logline for Love Wedding Repeat is an interesting little detail: “as alternate versions of the same wedding unfold, Jack seeks his own happy ending with chance dictating his future.” Alternate versions? Is Love Wedding Repeat secretly a rom-com with a Groundhog Day twist? Or, going by the title, a rom-com version of Edge of Tomorrow? It can’t be a coincidence that the title of Love Wedding Repeat is so similar to the alternate title for Edge of Tomorrow, Live Die Repeat. There’s no indication of this secret sci-fi twist in the trailer, but Netflix may be waiting until we all discover that twist ourselves when the film hits the streamer next month.

Written and directed by Dean Craig, Love Wedding Repeat also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, and Allan Mustafa.

Here is the synopsis for Love Wedding Repeat:

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Love Wedding Repeat hits Netflix on April 10, 2020.