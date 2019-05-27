Director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) has lined up a reunion with his A Simple Favor star Anna Kendrick. The two will team up again for Love Life, a new romantic comedy anthology series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service. This marks the latest case of rom-coms continuing their comeback in the age of streaming. Learn more about the new show below.



TheWrap reports that Love Life will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and be “about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.” Lionsgate TV is producing the series, which “will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.”

Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) created this show, wrote the pilot, and will direct; Feig and Kendrick will executive produce alongside him and Jessie Henderson. We don’t know much else about the series or its potential cast at this point (maybe get Blake Lively and Henry Golding on board for a full-blown A Simple Favor reunion?), but we do know that Love Life isn’t the only anthology show about this topic that’s coming our way.

Over at Amazon Prime Video, Sing Street and Once director John Carney is developing his own half-hour anthology show called Modern Love, which has a jaw-dropping cast: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables), Emmy winner Tina Fey (30 Rock), Emmy nominee John Slattery (Mad Men), Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion), Oscar nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out), Oscar nominee Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven), Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Julia Garner (Ozark), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Gary Carr (The Deuce, Downton Abbey), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service). Will Love Life be able to compete with that?

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is said to be launching sometime in late 2019. Details are still scarce about how much that will cost or what exactly it will include, but we do know that a Gremlins animated prequel series is in development for the service. There’s no word on when Love Life will be on it, or even when it may begin filming.