Netflix has plenty of animated fare for adults on the comedy side of things with shows like Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Paradise PD and F is for Family. But they’re about to step into some seriously violent and sexy territory with Love, Death + Robots, a new anthology series from the minds of Deadpool director Tim Miller and Se7en director David Fincher. You can watch the first Love Death + Robots trailer below, but beware it’s NSFW due to blood and nudity and sheer insanity.

Love, Death + Robots Trailer

This looks completely nuts. We see only flashes of the 18 stories in the first wave of this anthology series, but they certainly include robots, love (and plenty of lust), and death. For a better, less frenetic glimpse at the segments, each of which ranges from 5-15 minutes in length, here’s a collection of images from Netflix (via Collider):

As you can see, there are a variety of robots, soldiers, killers, creatures, weaponized vehicles, and what appears to be Hitler and some naked women. Netflix offers a little more, saying the stories feature “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell.” This certainly won’t be something you want the kids watching by accident, so you better make sure those parental controls are in place on your Netflix account.

While most of the segments are animated, each in varying styles from filmmakers in Hungary, France, Canada, South Korea and more, there do seem to be some live-action elements involved in a few of the shorts. Each of them is firmly set in some kind of sci-fi or fantasy universe, but there are stories that will lean into horror and comedy as well. It feels almost like Heavy Metal in a way.

Tim Miller previously had this to say about the project:

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

The series is executive produced by Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen, and it hits Netflix on March 15, 2019.