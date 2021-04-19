After debuting in the spring of 2019, the animated anthology series Love Death + Robots is coming back for a second round of unique sci-fi stories. Filmmakers Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (The Social Network) teamed up to executive produce the series that featured a variety of animation styles and narratives. This time, Jennifer Yuh Nelson (of the Kung Fu Panda sequels) jumped on board as supervising director, and we’ve got a first look at what they’ve cooked up with the Love Death + Robots season 2 trailer.

Love Death + Robots Season 2 Trailer

Since this is an anthology series, there’s no throughline as far as the narrative is concerned, so the trailer relies on the impressive visuals to give off a vibe of the show in general. There are incredible cityscapes, snarling creatures, and a robot that picks up dog poop. This series has it all! Jennifer Yuh Nelson called the new season “a tonal and stylistic Jenga game” where they had to figure out which director was best suited to handle each story.

The second season will arrive in May, but the episode count has shrunk significantly from the first season’s 18-episode count. That’s because Netflix wanted to get new episodes out there sooner than later, so they’re releasing eight episodes for a second season, and eight more episodes are already in the works for a third season that will debut in 2022. Since it took several years for the first season to be completed, this is a smart move to ensure the series stays in people’s minds.

Love Death + Robots has been one of the more unique offerings that Netflix has added their library. Outside of anime, there’s not a huge swatch of animation for adults (with the exception of mature animated comedies), so the success of this series has been a pleasant surprise, and we hope they’re willing to keep it going for awhile.

Here are all the titles, runtimes, and credits for the eight episodes coming to Netflix on May 14, 2021.

Automated Customer Service

(10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Ice

(10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

Pop Squad

(15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

Snow in the Desert

(15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

The Tall Grass

(8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

All Through the House

(4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

Life Hutch

(10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

The Drowned Giant

(10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio