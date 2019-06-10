Tim Miller and David Fincher‘s offbeat animated anthology series Love, Death and Robots has been renewed for another season at Netflix. The experimental anthology series will be telling more violent and sexy sci-fi tales for a second season, this time with Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3 director Jennifer Yuh Nelson working as the supervising director. Read more about the Love Death and Robots season 2 renewal below.

The decidedly adult content of Love, Death and Robots will be getting some guidance from a children’s animation veteran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Yuh Nelson will be boarding the animation anthology series as the supervising director for the second season, or “volume” as the show’s producers call it. The release date and episode count has not yet been announced for Love, Death and Robots season 2.

The series premiered on Netflix in March to positive reviews, with critics praising the show’s lofty ambitions though they were sometimes undercut by the “preoccupation with gore and titillation.” The first season consisted of 18 short segments that spanned sci-fi, comedy, and horror, depicted in vastly different animation styles from filmmakers in Hungary, France, Canada, South Korea and more. Produced by David Fincher and Tim Miller, the series was a “dream project” of the Deadpool director’s, who said of the series when the series was first announced, “Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

Nelson is a fantastic talent to bring onto Love, Death and Robots. She’s the first woman to solely direct an animated feature from a major Hollywood studio, and helped shepherd all the Kung Fu Panda movies to major box office success to the tune of $1.8 billion worldwide. She could help reign in the show’s uneven elements while maintaining its ambitious experimentation.