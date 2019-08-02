Anton Yelchin would have been 30 years old this year, but the star of Green Room, Charlie Bartlett, Terminator Salvation and the Star Trek reboot franchise died in a tragic accident in June of 2016. Three years later, a new documentary called Love, Antosha looks back at the unfortunately short life of the actor who touched a lot of people, both through his work and his life. Now a new clip from the documentary features Simon Pegg telling a story that illustrates just how wonderful of a person Anton Yelchin was.

Love Antosha Clip

Simon Pegg talks about how Anton Yelchin instantly connected with his young daughter while shooting Star Trek. It’s clear Yelchin was a friendly guy, and he made Pegg’s daughter feel comfortable in a space that could easily be intimidating and overwhelming. Pegg recalls, “They developed this little language that they were talking to each other.” This prompted his daughter to ask to speak to Yelchin every now and then, and the two even created an adorable video just sending their love to him in the form of little heart balloons.

This is just one of the anecdotes that fill Love, Antosha. In addition to Yelchin’s closest friends and family, the documentary features so-stars like Kristen Stewart, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ben Foster, Willem Dafoe, and Chris Pine, filmmakers who directed him such as J.J. Abrams and Jodie Foster, and more. Director Garret Price even spoke to Yelchin’s parents, Viktor and Irina, making this a very intimate and personal glimpse at the young man. Apparently he had no problem getting people to participate in this documentary, all of them eager to share their love for Yelchin.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Through his journals and other writings, his photography, the original music he wrote, and interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, this film looks not just at Anton’s impressive career, but at a broader portrait of the man. Born in the former Soviet Union to a family of artists, Anton and his parents came to the U.S. when he was six months old. He started acting at nine. He had a genuine curiosity and love for people, for art, and for family. And a willingness to explore, and be open with, the darker parts of himself. Love, Antosha explores his successes and his struggles, and let’s viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old.

Love, Antosha hits theaters in Los Angeles today and New York on August 9, 2019. It may also expand to more theaters beyond that in the coming weeks.