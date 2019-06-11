Three years ago, we were shocked to learn about the sudden and tragic death of Anton Yelchin, star of such films as Star Trek, Fright Night, Like Crazy, Green Room, Charlie Bartlett and more. At 27 years old, the actor was the victim of a freak accident that caused him to be found pinned between his Jeep Grand Cherokee and a brick pillar outside his house in Studio City, California.

Now fans can learn more about Anton Yelchin than they ever did before thanks to the new documentary Love Antosha, which tells the actor’s life story by way of archival footage, behind the scenes photos, and intimate details provided courtesy of the actor’s parents, Irina and Viktor Yelchin. Watch the trailer below.

Anton Yelchin Documentary Trailer

In addition to interviews with Anton Yelchin’s parents, the documentary also speaks to his closest friends and colleagues, including co-stars like Simon Pegg, Kristen Stewart, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ben Foster, Willem Dafoe, and Chris Pine, filmmakers who directed him like J.J. Abrams and Jodie Foster, and more. There are even interview segments from Anton Yelchin himself as he reflects on his career and life in previous years.

But what looks to be the most fascinating and heartbreaking part of this documentary is the endless home video footage, audition reels, and more shot by Yelchin himself at various points in his life. Plus, there are tons of photos from shooting sessions that Yelchin experimented with, even odd stuff that had some of his co-stars simultaneously weirded out and in awe of his unique artistic eye.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Through his journals and other writings, his photography, the original music he wrote, and interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, this film looks not just at Anton’s impressive career, but at a broader portrait of the man. Born in the former Soviet Union to a family of artists, Anton and his parents came to the U.S. when he was six months old. He started acting at nine. He had a genuine curiosity and love for people, for art, and for family. And a willingness to explore, and be open with, the darker parts of himself. Love, Antosha explores his successes and his struggles, and let’s viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old.

Love Antosha arrives in limited theaters on August 2, 2019.