Lost Ollie has found quite a star-studded cast for the hybrid limited series coming to Netflix. Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) is set to voice the handmade toy rabbit who ends up on a grand adventure, and he will be joined by Jake Johnson, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, and Gina Rodriguez as well as young star Kesler Talbot. Find out who they’ll all be playing below.

Netflix announced the cast of its Netflix Family limited series from Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline), who writes and executive produces the hybrid live-action/CG adaptation of William Joyce’s beloved children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey.

Taking the lead role of Ollie, “handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends,” is Jonathan Groff, who will lend his voice to the character with a “pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends.” But one day he gets separated from his owner Billy, and “ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way. “

One of the stuffed animals that Ollie encounters at the resale shop is Rosy (voiced by Blige), “a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. While unsure of Ollie at first, she becomes an important ally as she joins them on their journey.” Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) will voice Zozo, a “clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul. Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey.”

On the live-action side are Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Rodriguez (Kajillionaire), and Talbot (50 States of Fright), playing “Daddy,” “Momma,” and Billy, respectively. Johnson plays Billy’s dad James, who is “overworked and stressed, doing his best to take care of Billy and his wife, Sharon. Sometimes that stress leads to being short with Billy, but he’s doing all he can to make a good life for his son.” Rodriguez is Sharon, “a loving woman who inspires creativity and imagination in her son. She makes sure to cherish their time together, teaching Billy all the things he’ll need to know to find happiness in the future.”

And Talbot is Billy, “a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity. He shares a magical bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him.”

Peter Ramsey (Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse) directs and executive produces Lost Ollie, which will be a four-episode limited series of 45-minute episodes. Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) is creating CGI characters for the series, which is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.