More than a year after Netflix debuted its glossy, big-budget reboot of classic 1960s sci-fi series Lost in Space, the second season is arriving to take us back to the stars. Following its New York Comic-Con panel, the Lost in Space 2 trailer was released online, showing the Robinson clan still as lost as ever, but now separated from their beloved alien friend Robot, who may hold their only ticket home. Watch the Lost in Space 2 trailer below.

Lost in Space 2 Trailer

Based on the 1965-1968 sci-fi series created by Irwin Allen, the first season of Lost in Space dropped on Netflix to favorable — if not rave — reviews. However, it’s garnered enough of a following for a second season, which will launch with 10 hour-long episodes this December.

The second season follows the Robinson family, still adrift in space, as they’re joined by Ben Adler (J.J. Feild, The Romanoffs), an academic contemporary of Maureen Robinson’s who serves as chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. Just the kind of person they may need to find Robot, who the youngest member of the clan, Will Robinson (Max Jenkins), is determined to find.

Toby Stephens (Black Sails) returns as John Robinson, as does Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Maureen Robinson, Taylor Russell (Falling Skies) as Judy Robinson, and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld) as Penny Robinson. Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner for the series written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold). The three are executive producers alongside Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni with Applebox’s Neil Marshall and Marc Helwig.

“Danger, Will Robinson!” The rest of the Robinson clan should be on the lookout for danger, as well, because they are facing challenging times. It’s 30 years in the future and the family has been chosen to start a new life in a space colony. On the way to what they believe will be a better world, the Robinsons’ ship is abruptly thrown off course and they are thrown into a dangerous alien environment. Now light-years from their original destination, they must forge new alliances and work together to survive. Stranded with the Robinsons are unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith and inadvertently charming Don West, two outsiders who are thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception.

Lost in Space 2 premieres on Netflix on December 24, 2019.