Are you ready to go back to the Island? If you’re in Los Angeles this September, LOST composer Michael Giacchino will be conducting a live performance of his legendary score for the acclaimed ABC drama, and you can be there in person to see it. Get all the details about the LOST concert below.

Composer Michael Giacchino, who won an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s Up, a Grammy for Ratatouille, and an Emmy for the LOST pilot, tweeted about the upcoming LOST concert:

The concert will be on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s the venue’s official description of the event:

Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino returns to the Ford with an encore performance of We Have to Go Back: The LOST Concert 2018. Celebrating the 14th anniversary of the premiere of the iconic TV series LOST, Giacchino will conduct the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra in an evening of music and storytelling, featuring the Emmy® Award-winning score, video clips and celebrity actors. Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse will host.

The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra is the same group of musicians with whom Giacchino worked when recording the actual score for the show, so they have a deep personal connection to the material.

But then again, so does anyone who spent six years watching Lindelof and Cuse’s compelling mystery series. Say what you will about the show’s final season (which I still contend has some great things in it, including the finale), but from the first moments of the pilot until the closing credits of the finale, Giacchino’s score was non-stop brilliance. For my money, it’s some of the best music ever composed for film or television, and I’d put it up there alongside the indisputable classics of both mediums.

Giacchino and this group of musicians performed a similar concert in L.A. back in 2010, just a few weeks before the show came to an end, and they reunited a couple of years ago at the Ford Theater to play again. I was at both shows, and captured some video from the Ford performance that should be representative of what to expect if you manage to get tickets to this year’s show. The orchestra plays the music live as the video from the show plays on monitors on the side of the stage, immediately immersing the audience back into the lives of these characters and their incredible adventures. Here’s one of my favorite pieces of music of all time, “Parting Words,” which plays over the end of season one’s “Exodus: Part 1.”

I’ll be there again this year, so expect a detailed write-up in September. It took my wife and I thirty minutes to get tickets this morning – apparently bots were trying to buy tickets in bulk – but hopefully you can get through and get tickets if there are any left.