Look, the holiday season isn’t going to be nearly as joyous as we’d like it to be. Thanks to the continued spread of the coronavirus, it won’t be a good idea to have any massive family gathers, especially in the heart of regular flu season. That’s why it might be a good idea to stock up on some massive 3,000-piece jigsaw puzzles featuring iconography from the likes of The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC Comics and more. Check them out below.

Lord of the Rings Middle-earth Map

All the key locations of Middle-earth can be found on this detailed map of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world where the stories of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit unfold. Rohan, The Shire, Gondor, and Mordor are all here, as well as plenty of locations not referenced in the movies.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

On the slightly less complicated side, we’ve got Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter franchise. While the castle itself likely won’t give you too much trouble, it’s the cliffsides and sky that will probably take the most time to piece together.

Marvel Comics

Inspired by the expansive roster of Marvel Comics, we have this huge gathering of superheroes and supervillains crowded together with the trademark Marvel logo in the middle. There’s The Avengers, the Inhumans, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and many more. But you won’t find any of the X-Men or Fantastic Four, likely because this was made while Disney was avoiding publicizing those characters that were owned by Fox at the time. Even so, it’s still a solid Marvel puzzle.

DC Comics

If you’d prefer to put together the characters of DC Comics, this one doesn’t have any characters who were left out due to petty corporate bickering. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Green Lantern and more are all present and accounted for as they leap into action.

Nickelodeon NickToons

If you’d prefer to get a little more zany this holiday season, look no further than this Nickelodeon NickToons puzzle featuring the staples of the 1990s cartoons from the kids cable network. The colorful characters of Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, Ren & Stimpy, Hey Arnold!, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Wild Thornberrys, The Angry Beavers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and even more will make for a challenging puzzle, but we’re just disappointed that Doug couldn’t be here since his rights are at ABC.

Peanuts

Finally, Charles M. Schulz’s lovable misfit kids from Peanuts are all having a blast together in this huge puzzle. The only thing that might make this better is if they were all gathering for the holiday play from A Charlie Brown Christmas, but we’ll take what we can get.

***

Each of these 3,000-piece puzzles measure 32×45 inches, and almost all of them will cost you $29.90 at their respective links above, with the exception of the Nickelodeon puzzle, which is a little pricier at $37.76. Not only are these puzzles massive, but they will take a decent amount of time to put together, especially that Middle-earth map. But this will be a safe, fun way to pass the time with those in your household while we wait for this coronavirus pandemic to blow over this holiday season.