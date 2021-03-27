You know the tale of The Lord of the Rings. What you don’t know is the full story of the hobbit formerly known as Sméagol, who was driven mad by the One Ring and now fights within himself thanks to the malicious personality of Gollum. Video game creators Daedalic Entertainment will dig into the creature’s full story in Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and a new trailer gives us a taste of the stealth gameplay that will have you quietly sneaking around Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Trailer

Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol. While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood.

As you can see in the trailer above, you’ll move Gollum through a variety of fantasy environments using stealth, agility, and cunning. In order to get past dangerous creatures or through deadly settings, you’ll have to climb, leap and grapple around. And even though Gollum isn’t exactly a skilled warrior, there will be more creative and villainous ways that Gollum can take down enemies.

Since Gollum also has a split personality, every decision you make will influence his mind. You can give in to the darker side of Gollum or you can try to preserve the goodness and spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. It’s all up to you in this adventure that takes place before The Lord of the Rings begins.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to be released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC at some point in 2022, but there isn’t an exact release date yet.