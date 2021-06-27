When HBO Max brought a revival of classic Looney Tunes to their streaming service, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the new animated shorts featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, and the rest of the Warner Bros. cartoon gang. These shorts tap directly into the spirit of the classic Looney Tunes with some contemporary modifications that add a bit of new style, and the Looney Tunes Cartoons season 2 trailer reveals that more are on the way.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 Trailer

Looney Tunes Cartoons season 2 is coming to HBO Max on July 8, 2021. As evidenced by the trailer above, the next wave of episodes will let Bugs Bunny get in on a game of basketball before Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives on the streaming service in the middle of July. It’s not another game of basketball in outer space, or even inside a computer server, but just your average game of streetball with a cocky muscle head that Bugs gets to dunk on. And that’s not all.

Another episode will have Porky Pig spending a lovely afternoon with his nephew Cicero, which will include relaxing music along with chainsaws, fire, and broken windows. Perhaps that’s why there’s another episode where Daffy Duck lends his services to Porky as an emotional support duck. There are also new shorts featuring Elmer Fudd, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, Marvin the Martian, Foghorn Leghorn and Tazmanian Devil (but probably not Pepe Le Pew). Plus, you’ll see the return of the animated mutts Charlie Dog and Russian Dog.

When all is said and done, there will be plenty of shorts within the first 10 new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons season 2 on the way next month. Since the first season of shorts was released in chunks of 10 episodes between May 2020 and April 2021, we can likely expect the same thing to happen with the second season of Looney Tunes Cartoons, so stay tuned to see when even more episodes will be dropping down the road.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa, Secret Mountain Fort Awesome) and Sam Register, the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. The voice cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

You can check out the first season of Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max right now. If you don’t have a subscription, you can start catching Looney Tunes Cartoons on Cartoon Network every morning starting on July 5 at 9:00 A.M. ET.