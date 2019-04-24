Long Shot premiered to rave reviews at this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival. It’s a smart, funny, charming movie that features surprising chemistry between stars Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron – but this new trailer would like to remind you that the film also has its fair share of physical comedy.

Rogen’s character, a journalist named Fred Flarsky, takes two huge spills in this trailer that would have sidelined a normal human for the rest of the movie, so it’s a good thing Flarksy is also a superhero named Long Shot who’s invulnerable to pain! (He isn’t.)

Long Shot Trailer

Marketing departments have to try all sorts of configurations when designing trailers in order to reach the widest possible audience, so it’s not surprising when one of them leans so heavily on goofy pratfalls. Falling on your face is a time-honored comedic tradition, and Fred Flarsky is continuing that legacy here by leaping out of a window and smashing into a car below, and later taking a huge spill down a very long staircase.

Just know this: if you watched this and rolled your eyes, Long Shot is far better than this trailer makes it seem. Director Jonathan Levine balances these overtly comedic moments with scenes of genuine tenderness between two people who are connecting, seemingly against all odds. You can read our full review here, and/or listen to me and /Film’s Peter Sciretta talk about the movie on our CinemaCon reaction podcast here.

Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she’s a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for…well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors. A fish out of water on Charlotte’s elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamorous lifestyle in the limelight. However, sparks fly as their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents.

Long Shot opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.