CinemaCon: John Wick 3, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Wild Rose, Long Shot, and David Copperfield
Posted on Friday, April 5th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes John Wick 3, I Still Believe, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and we give reactions to the two movies we saw at the con, Wild Rose and Long Shot, and we also talk about seeing David Copperfield’s show in Vegas. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: This is the last installment of Ben and Peter’s CinemaCon podcasts.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Lionsgate presented footage from their slate of films running through 2019, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include: John Wick 3, I Still Believe and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.
- We also give reactions to the two movies we saw at the con, Wild Rose and Long Shot.
- And we also discuss seeing David Copperfield’s magic show in Vegas.
