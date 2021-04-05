Even the God of Mischief has trouble navigating bureaucratic nightmares — so if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. That’s the very simplified gist of Loki, the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Having stolen the Tesseract and splintered reality, Loki is captured and recruited by Owen Wilson to help fix reality. Watch the official Loki trailer below.

Loki Trailer

If there’s anyone who could break reality, it’s Loki. Tom Hiddleston‘s searingly handsome God of Mischief has evaded death time and time again, though this time we know how Loki is traipsing around now in his own Disney+ series. The reformed Loki died a noble death in Avengers: Infinity War, in which he was killed by Thanos. But the version we’re about to meet in Loki comes from an alternate timeline in Avengers: Endgame, who stole the Tesseract and ran away. But it turns out that he couldn’t run for long, because the TVA (Time Variance Authority) caught up with Loki and have plans for how he can fix the reality that he broke. As long as he doesn’t stab anyone in the back (again).

Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Loki, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity.

The first trailer hinted at a surreal, time-hopping adventure that stuck Loki in his own crime thriller, but the first official trailer gives us more of a sense of how Loki gets involved with the TVA, and the mission that Wilson’s TVA agent hands him. You kind of get the sense that they just dump him with bureaucratic nonsense until he crumbles under the pressure, but Loki appears insistent that he’s several steps ahead of everyone. We’ll have to see how that all shakes out when Loki premieres on Disney+ this June.

Here is the synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

Loki debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.