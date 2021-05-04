Loki’s time has come. And he is burdened with glorious purpose…again. But this time it’s not about conquering worlds, but saving them, even if he’s absurdly bad at that. A new Loki special look gives us another sneak peek at the highly anticipated Marvel series on Disney+, starring Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite God of Mischief, returned. Watch the Loki special look below.

Loki Special Look

Marvel Studios unveiled a new Loki special look during ESPN’s Arena of Heroes event last night, featuring some new footage of Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite villain turned anti-hero. In the new sneak preview, Loki recreates one of his famous lines from 2012’s The Avengers, but this time there’s a new meaning to it: Loki has been recruited by the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, to help fix the damage he has done to the timeline. But despite the assurances of Owen Wilson‘s TVA agent Mobius, who believes that Loki (who has changed before) can change again, he might be too “insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable” to do any good. And true to form, any world that Loki visits ends in death, destruction, and the “literal ends of worlds.” Not a great start on the job.

But it’s a great way to tease the next Marvel series on Disney+, which follows up the highly buzzed about WandaVision and the less buzzed about Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With the unusually long gap between the finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the debut of Loki, Marvel fans could probably use all the MCU stuff they can get, and this footage might hold them over until June.

Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Loki, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity.

Here is the synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

Loki debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.