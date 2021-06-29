Spoilers for episode 3 of Loki follow.

Last week’s episode of Loki ended with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in a destructive one-shot where they fought their way through a collapsing city. The two punched out guards as buildings crumbled around them and debris crashed in their wake. It was an epic scene, and one might think — like many large-scale scenes onscreen — that it was mostly CGI.

It turns out that Disney/Marvel put some real money into that sequence to shoot it on real live set with real fake buildings, Di Martino revealed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Di Martino shared what shooting that Armageddon moment was like:

“That particular set was an entire set build, and it was really a beautiful set. It was all built outside in the parking lot of the studio and painted in these incredible sort of glow in the dark paints. I don’t know the correct term for them. In the daytime it looked like a sort of town made out of polystyrene and paint. Then at night when the lights were on it, it looked like you see it. Just this stunning other-worldly town. It was sort of built in a horseshoe shape so we could run around and then run into a restaurant, run out again and run around a bit more. They really wanted it to be continuous so the camera could move around and follow us and then we could swap around. It was really clever and a lot of work went into the planning stages of that scene, I’m sure. Kate had a really strong vision for it and I think it’s great.”

“An Other-Worldly Town”

Even though I’m sure that Marvel has since dismantled the set, I can’t help but hope that crumbling city on Lamentis-1 still exists on Earth somewhere, probably in some lot in Atlanta. I’d love to visit Lamentis-1 someday, even via Atlanta. Alas, I don’t think that option exists in our multiverse. But who knows, maybe some variant of mine will visit that set someday.

In our timeline, however, I’ll have to settle for watching the remaining three episodes of Loki.

New episodes of Loki drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays.