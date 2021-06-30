If there’s anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to do, it’s finding subtle (and somewhat less subtle) ways to include teases and hints about what Kevin Feige & co. might have in store for us regarding future plans. While some may prefer a more immediate, present-focused mindset on the story at hand, it’s hard to deny the fun that comes with intriguing Easter eggs and throwaway lines that may mean far more down the line than it might seem — and importantly, that don’t distract from what should be the main priority. Given its nature as a time-bending and multiverse-spanning rollercoaster, Loki appears to be better prepared than most other MCU entries to have its cake and eat it too.

In that spirit, Wednesday’s episode “The Nexus Event” went out of its way to drop one key bit of dialogue that may have reverberations for a certain upcoming Blade reboot.

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Loki.

Teasing Blade

Early on in the fourth episode, our favorite variant duo of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are arrested by the Time Variance Authority and placed in separate cells. Owen Wilson’s Agent Morbius commiserates with fellow agent Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), griping about the various bumps and bruises they’ve suffered in apprehending the two troublesome Gods of Mischief. It’s here where a casual bit of Mobius dialogue undoubtedly had Marvel fans perking their ears.

“You know, we brought in Kree, Titans, vampires. Why is it the two orphan demigods are such a pain in the ass?”

As you may remember, we’ve previously been introduced to the Kree race, predominantly through Lee Pace’s villainous Ronan in both Guardians of the Galaxy and again in Captain Marvel. Titans, of course, are well-represented by the Mad Titan Thanos himself, who managed to bring the Avengers closer to destruction than anyone before. Vampires, however, are one Marvel comics specialty that have yet to make the jump to live action. Well, it seems we can consider Loki as the first official reference point.

We previously reported that Marvel’s new Blade film will be written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and will star Mahershala Ali. Though it’s highly unlikely that the Loki namedrop is meant to imply that Blade himself has previously suffered run-ins with the TVA, this feels like a fun little reconfirmation that vampires are alive and well somewhere in the MCU, just waiting to be let loose on the big screen.

Loki has only two more episodes left while Blade has no set release date just yet. Nevertheless, the MCU is certainly looking to get even more fantastical very soon.