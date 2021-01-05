We’re still squarely in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped filmmakers and television creators from digging into the timely and relevant drama brought about by the global disaster. HBO Max is the latest to enter the fray.

Though we’ve been dreading the influx of indie dramas and comedies set in the age of coronavirus, Locked Down from Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman actually doesn’t look half-bad. That’s mostly because, even though it’s set up as a struggling quarantined relationship dramedy between Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, it’s actually a heist movie. Watch the Locked Down trailer to see what we’re dealing with.

Locked Down Trailer

Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) are dealing with the woes of coronavirus pandemic quarantine, getting on each other’s nerves at home and trying to track down toilet paper from the store. As indicated in their Zoom conversations with friends, it’s really taking a toll on their mental health. But they’re really pushed to the brink when Paxton is furloughed and Linda is forced to fire too many of her employees. That’s when they decide to lash out at the corporate overlords who have made them even more miserable during this shitty situation.

When a shopping mall closes down during quarantine, department stores have to remove all of their merchandise in just a few days. Linda sees this as the perfect opportunity to snag a diamond worth three million pounds from her employer, the glitzy and glamorous luxury department store Herrod’s. With her knowledge of the ins and outs of security, Linda and Paxton make a plan to recoup some of the emotional distress they’ve endure by stealing from the rich. Sounds good to us!

Locked Down also stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, with Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley. The film was written by Steven Knight with P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie producing.

In Locked Down, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

You can catch Locked Down on HBO Max starting on January 14, 2021.