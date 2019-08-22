You can already get a healthy dose of Paul Rudd on Netflix thanks to Wet Hot American Summer and the prequel and sequel shows that Netflix delivered about a decade and a half after the indie comedy’s debut. Plus, he can also be seen in Duncan Jones’ sci-fi movie Mute. But his next Netflix project will bridge the worlds of comedy and sci-fi.

Living With Yourself is a new philosophical comedy series that finds Paul Rudd partaking in an experimental treatment that will make him a better person. But the result is him being replaced with a new and improved version of himself, giving us two of Paul Rudd for the price of one, and you can see the two different versions of the ageless Ant-Man actor in the Living With Yourself first look photos that surfaced online.

Living With Yourself First Look Photos

Now that’s a lot of Paul Rudd, and no one is going to complain about that. Well, Paul Rudd himself might end up complaining since the series has the original version of his character Myles realizing that he’s his own worst enemy, likely both literally and figuratively.

There are also a couple photos with Paul Rudd and Irish comedian Aisling Bea, who appears to be playing Paul Rudd’s girlfriend in the series. How is she going to cope with two different versions of Paul Rudd? Will she even know about the procedure that he undergoes in order to make himself a better person?

Netflix’s new comedy is created by Timothy Greenberg, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which ensures that this will be a sharp comedy. On top of that, the Oscar-nominated Little Miss Sunshine directing duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris executive produced the series and directed the eight-episode first season. They’ll be joined by Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern from Likely Story, Tony Hernandez from Jax Media, and Jeff Blitz.

The series was originally an IFC project, but the pilot order fell through due to budget restrictions. Is it the doubling of Paul Rudd that ended up costing so much? Hopefully it’ll be worth it. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a good movie with the premise squarely focused on an actor playing different versions of themselves. Avengers: Endgame doesn’t count since that’s just a small part of the movie, but we do have Will Smith in Gemini Man arriving in theaters a week before this series arrives.

Living With Yourself arrives on Netflix on October 18, 2019.