After premiering on Disney+ as a Premier Access title, the live-action remake of Mulan is getting released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD next week, and the full roster of special features has been revealed. But that’s not all. Disney’s original animated Mulan will be getting released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time too.

Disney announced the arrival of the Mulan Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD release, slated for November 10. Along with the standard release of the movie at various retailers across the United States, there will also be two exclusive variants available at Best Buy and Target.

Best Buy has an exclusive collectible SteelBook package while Target will have an edition that comes with a special gallery book featuring photographs and concept art from the production of the film.

Below you can find the official synopsis for Mulan, as well as the cover art and complete roster of special features.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features

Featurettes : Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more. Reflections of “Mulan” – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records “Mulan”’s most iconic song. The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

:

Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro): Little Sister Sewing Young to Old Mulan Sewing Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix Mulan Runs Over Rourans Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

(some with commentary by Director Niki Caro):

Music Videos: “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection” Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu “Reflection” Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera



The original animated Mulan from 1998 is also getting re-released on November 10, this time available in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. It will be released as a combo pack that also includes a Blu-ray copy of the film, and it comes with all the special features from the previous release of the movie. Here’s everything you’ll find

Disney’s Animated Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes: “Keep ’Em Guessing” The Prologue Chronicle Shadow Puppets Prologue The Betrothal Shan-Yu Destroys the Village Mulan’s Daydream The Emperor’s Dream



Classic Music and Featurettes: “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” Music Video Performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan “Reflection” Music Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflejo” Music Video Performed in Spanish by Lucero “True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Raven “True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Stevie Wonder & 98° Songs of “Mulan” – Producer Pam Coats, composer Matthew Wilder and lyricist David Zippel share the process of creating the music for “Mulan.” They discuss how they decided where to place songs in the film, what emotions the songs should evoke and how they should be used to advance the story. Also featured is a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session of “Reflection.” “Mulan”’s International Journey – Disney filmmakers explain the process by which Disney animated films are translated into as many as 35 different languages. This includes using the best translators, finding the appropriate voice talent in each country and taking painstaking measures to ensure that the creative integrity of the film is preserved. Multilanguage Presentation – “Mulan” was translated into many languages for audiences around the world. Hear some of these languages in the musical sequence “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” including French, Italian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Swedish and more.



Classic Backstage Disney Featurettes