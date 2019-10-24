Little Women has been positioned as an Oscar contender since its announcement — and with awards darling Greta Gerwig helming the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott coming-of-age classic, and a star-studded cast led by Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan, how could it not be? The fact that Sony was positioning it for a Christmas release, that sweet spot where awards season and the holidays overlap, could only mean that the studio is confident in Little Women‘s awards contender status. And judging by the Little Women early buzz from press and industry screenings this week, they were correct.

Right out of the gate, Greta Gerwig’s solo sophomore effort is earning raves as a fresh adaptation of Alcott’s 1868 novel and for its Oscar-worthy performances by Ronan and by the 2019 It Girl, Florence Pugh (Midsommar). Notably, Gerwig takes a different approach to Alcott’s novel, breaking up the linear storyline to incorporate a flashback structure instead, told through the perspectives of the older and younger March sisters. It’s a creative gamble that has never been done before with the countless adaptations of Little Women — the last being Gillian Armstrong’s beloved 1994 film which itself landed three Oscar nominations — but one that apparently pays off tremendously.

The reaction to LITTLE WOMEN at an overflow screening at the Directors Guild is just crazy, wonderfully insane. Greta Gerwig is a goddamn rock star. — Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen: Gerwig makes this material her own in delightful ways you’d expect and some adult-meditation-on-childhood ways I didn’t. So rewarding to see the ease with which she paints on this canvas and that she (or any director these days) was given it. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) October 24, 2019

Jo's lines in #LittleWomen resonate w me completely differently now as a 33 yr old single writer. Wanting to remain independent but wanting to be loved. Greta's take on the story made me connect w Jo in a way I never had. As a girl, I just thought she was crazy to reject Laurie. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig takes the straightforward story of LITTLE WOMEN and boldly scrambles it, starting two-thirds of the way through and retelling most of what you remember via flashbacks and cross-cutting. Call it Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

For my money, the MVP in LITTLE WOMEN is Florence Pugh. Hot off of MIDSOMMAR, Pugh is having a great year, and she’s hilarious and winning as Amy, the character best served by Gerwig’s structural gambits. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

So I've seen Little Women twice now and it's one of my very favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take. Saoirse is a fierce Jo, Chalamet/Dern/Streep esp are great in support, and Florence Pugh is astonishing. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" is an intelligent, honorable piece of filmmaking that pays great respect to a beloved literary tale. Florence Pugh is outstanding, and doesn't just steal, but snatch every viewer's eyes in each scene she inhabits. #LittleWomenMovie #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/YAUw9iLDZ4 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig's @LittleWomen is wonderful. A loving, meticulously-crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material. pic.twitter.com/NwcMmnx9Pg — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 24, 2019

Naturally, Oscar conversations began as soon as the credits rolled, with critics predicting Oscar nominations for Ronan, who plays the headstrong protagonist Jo March, as well as Pugh, who in particular is being lauded as the “MVP” of the film as the story’s frequently least-loved sister, Amy March.

A few critics and industry insiders even predicted that Little Women could be this year’s Best Picture front-runner, following in the footsteps of past “hopeful” winners like Moonlight, The Shape of Water, and Green Book.

Saoirse Ronan is going to land her fourth Academy Award nomination for #LittleWomen at the age of 25. In related news, I needed a two-hour nap today after stubbing my toe. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 24, 2019

Based on additional discussions with screening attendees, #LittleWomen sounds like a strong #Oscars Best Adapted Screenplay contender, many telling me Gerwig was faithful to source material but added her own unique twist on things, also Pugh & @RealChalamet praised for supporting pic.twitter.com/Qt9n8j1Dvu — ?? AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) October 23, 2019

LITTLE WOMEN is charming just like the novel/prior versions. Each role perfectly cast. Rousing score. Timely as ever. Hard not to cheer. Greta says at q&a, “As a girl who wanted to be a writer, Jo March was my north star.” We’ll see as far as Oscars—nice to have an upbeat option. pic.twitter.com/WUDmtJwjd8 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) October 24, 2019

The last three Best Picture winners—MOONLIGHT, THE SHAPE OF WATER, GREEN BOOK—end happily and portrayed the world as ultimately hopeful. Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN is the first movie of the year that does just that. So…front runner? (It’s inventive and wonderful.) — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) October 24, 2019

Saoirse Ronan makes all this look easy, once again proves, she is one of our most gifted actresses working. Alexandre Desplat's musical score is undoubtedly not just one of the best compositions of the year, but one of the crowning achievements of his career. #LittleWomenMovie — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) October 24, 2019

The anticipation couldn’t be higher for Little Women, which is shaping up to be one of the front-runners at this year’s Academy Awards, at the very least in the acting categories for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Could Gerwig score a second Best Director nod immediately after her historic nod for Lady Bird? No one can say for sure, but we know for now that the chances aren’t so little.

Little Women will open in theaters December 25, 2019.