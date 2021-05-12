FXX has ordered a new animated comedy series called Little Demon, which follows a woman who was impregnated by the Devil and gave birth to the Antichrist. That’s a good hook on its own, but the casting is even better: Danny DeVito will voice the Devil, while Aubrey Plaza is voicing the mother of the Antichrist. As for the Antichrist, she’ll be voiced by Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito’s real-life daughter. Dan Harmon serves as one of the executive producers on the show, which was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla.

The news comes directly from FXX, with Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, revealing that the network has ordered the half-hour animated comedy series Little Demon, which is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla. The series has the following attention-grabbing synopsis:

Thirteen years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Aubrey Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Look, I’m always up for more Aubrey Plaza. Throw in Danny DeVito and also a storyline about the Antichrist, and this sounds like a show tailor-made for me and my interests. Thank you, FXX. Plaza serves as executive producer on the series along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

“Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror-comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and a host of other great talent,” said Nick Grad. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.”

I just want to point out how far animated TV has come. Back in 2000, there was an animated show called God, the Devil and Bob, in which God and the Devil make a wager over the fate of the world based on the actions of a random guy named Bob. Before the series even aired, religious groups strongly protested because the idea of a cartoon featuring the Devil was so damn shocking to their sensibilities. As a result, the series was canceled after airing four episodes. Now, here we are, 21 years later, and we’re getting an animated series with the Devil impregnating a human woman. That’s progress, folks.