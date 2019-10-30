Vincenzo Natali’s In The Tall Grass (available right now on Netflix) takes a scary novella and expands it into a feature that’s filled with mind-bending twists and turns. It’s a fun piece of horror filmmaking that showcase Natali’s unique sensibilities, which often involve taking the taboo and making it frighteningly plausible and viscerally affecting (read Chris Evangelista’s review from Fantastic Fest).

I had a chance to sit down with Natali to do a feature length commentary on In the Tall Grass. We discussed his philosophy towards structuring the film, the most stressful parts of shooting the film, the joy of watching Patrick Wilson’s character lose his mind on screen, and why this new world of streaming has been a boon to his career. You can listen and download the commentary (which features instructions on how to synchronize it with the film) below.



Here’s the official plot summary of In the Tall Grass: