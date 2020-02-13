Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old music superstar who broke records by winning four major Grammy Awards just a few weeks ago, has added another line to her already-impressive resumé: she’s officially the youngest person to ever sing a theme song for a James Bond movie. And this afternoon, her song – which, like the new movie itself, is called No Time to Die – has been released globally online. Listen to it below.

No Time to Die Theme Song

“No Time To Die” by @billieeilish – the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @BRITs on 18 Feb accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer and @Johnny_Marr #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 https://t.co/9myEfUVLsi pic.twitter.com/XVBPUbKYvk — James Bond (@007) February 14, 2020

“Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”. FINNEAS adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Eilish, who recently performed a deep, soulful cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards, made headlines last month when it was confirmed that she would be performing the theme song for No Time to Die, the first James Bond film directed by Cary Joji Fuknaga (True Detective season one, Beasts of No Nation) and the final entry for franchise star Daniel Craig, who’s ending his tenure as the actor who has held that iconic role for the longest period of time.

Even if you consider yourself old and out of touch with today’s music, chances are high that you’ve heard some of Eilish’s songs if you’ve been in proximity to a radio over the past year. She’s practically the biggest thing in music right now, winning Grammys for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She started out releasing music on SoundCloud, and became a huge deal when her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted in March of last year. Against all odds, she broke the record for most simultaneously charting Hot 100 songs by a female artist, with all but one of her songs from that album charting on the list at the same time. You may know her best from songs like “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” which you can listen to below:

For more on the music of the Bond franchise, be sure to check out our extensive ranking that was published around the time Spectre hit theaters. No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 10, 2020.