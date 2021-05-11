It’s been a hot second since we’ve had ourselves a new Stephen King adaptation, but thankfully Lisey’s Story is on the way to change that. Based on King’s 2006 novel, this Apple TV+ miniseries stars Julianne Moore as the widow of an author (of course there’s an author character; this is a Stephen King story after all) who finds herself suddenly remembering things she deliberately blocked out of her marriage. On top of that, she’s being pursued by a psycho who wants her dead husband’s unpublished work. And if those things weren’t enough, she’s also able to suddenly enter an alternate dimension. Or is she? Watch the Lisey’s Story trailer below.

Lisey’s Story Trailer

Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang star in Lisey’s Story, an Apple TV+ miniseries based on the Stephen King novel. The series is described as “a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.”

That synopsis is very vague, and as you can see from the trailer, there’s a lot more going on here. Much like the tagline for the major motion picture The Snowman, the book’s synopsis gives you all the clues:

Lisey lost her husband Scott two years ago, after a twenty-five year marriage of profound and sometimes frightening intimacy. Scott was an award-winning, bestselling novelist and a very complicated man. Early in their relationship, before they married, Lisey knew there was a place Scott went—a place that both terrified and healed him, could eat him alive or give him the ideas he needed in order to live. Now it’s Lisey’s turn to face Scott’s demons, to go to that terrifying place known as Boo’ya Moon. What begins as a widow’s effort to sort through the papers of her celebrated husband becomes a nearly fatal journey into the darkness he inhabited.

Pablo Larraín directs the miniseries, and King penned every episode of the series. King wrote the novel as a tribute to his wife – it’s the story of the wife of a novelist, after all. And King has long wanted to turn it into a TV series. Before a series was even announced, he said: “Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks. There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome. That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won’t close. So it’s tough to take a book that is fully textured, and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours.”

Lisey’s Story premieres June 4.