As the future looks more and more bleak, you’re gonna want some kind of protection. So why not buy one of the future’s deadliest weapons?

Chronicle Collectibles is teaming up with Cinemaquette to offer an updated life-size T-800 Endokseleton statue inspired by the cyborg’s look in Terminator: Genisys. It stands at an intimidating 6-foot, 5-inches, has chrome plating, and even comes with glowing LED eyes, and a removable brain chip. Check out the life-size Terminator statue below.

Life-Size Terminator Statue

Here’s how the Chronicle Collectibles press release describes the life-size Terminator statue:

This version of the infamous Endoskeleton represents an advancement and precision of design, presenting a sleeker, more agile and terrifying hunter. Utilizing both the original movie molds and the digital files used to create the film version, no detail was left out from this faithful recreation. Each piece is custom chrome plated and features piercing red LED eyes and a removable brain chip. In addition to these classic features, both the forearms and fingers offer limited poseability allowing fans to tweak it to their desire.

Even though this is the updated T-800 Endoskeleton, only the hardcore Terminator fans will know this isn’t the more iconic version of the cyborg from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It still looks extremely cool and deadly, and it could make an incredible addition to anyone’s memorabilia collection.

Now for the bad news. If you want this life-size Terminator statue, it’s going to cost you $9,999.99. That’s one cent shy of $10,000. But the good news is there’s a payment plan available to make it a little easier to swallow. But if you want one of the 100 statues being manufactured, you’ll still have to pay a $2,000 non-refundable deposit. So you better make sure you can afford this.