“I’d buy that for a dollar!” Actually, you’ll be paying significantly more than a dollar for this life-size RoboCop bust that is available for pre-order today from Chronicle Collectibles. It’s a completely new sculpt from the one they previously created for the 1/2 scale bust a little while back, and it’ll make creeps think twice before they come busting down your door.

Life-Size RoboCop Bust

Here’s how the new life-size RoboCop bust is described by Chronicle Collectibles:

This magnificent 1:1 scale RoboCop bust stands atop a futuristic base with a subtly placed RoboCop logo. We poured over every available asset and reference material to give fans a museum-quality release destined to become the pinnacle of any collection. As any true RoboCop fan knows, getting RoboCop’s paint to look right is a monumental task. Thankfully, our artisans took this challenge to heart and immaculately painted this piece to capture the silvery and blue metallic sheen that is so intrinsic to this icon of cinema.

The bust measures 30 inches tall, 17 inches wide and 16 inches deep, and it’s crafted in polyresin. Priced at $1399 (with payment plans available), this is a limited edition collectible that every RoboCop fan deserves. If you’re among the first 100 customers to order directly from Chronicle Collectibles, you’ll get an exclusive 18×24 art print by Collin Schlichy (which you can see previewed over here). The life-size RoboCop bust is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2020.

The pre-order link goes up at 4pm ET on Friday, April 19 at Chronicle Collectibles.