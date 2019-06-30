Liam Hemsworth and Quibi – two names that are sure to immediately pique your interest. But a Liam Hemsworth Quibi series is what we’re going to get, even if we’re not sure what that means. Hemsworth, the star of The Hunger Games and other hits like…Independence Day: Resurgence, is the latest high-profile star to join the increasingly impressive roster behind Quibi, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded short form content streaming platform. Hemsworth will be starring in an as-yet-untitled action-thriller series.

After you get Steven Spielberg to join your team, everyone else is just downhill from there. But Hemsworth will surely bring in the younger demographic that Quibi is trying to target with his lead role in an as-yet-untitled action-thriller series for the streaming platform. Variety broke the news that Hemsworth has been cast in this thriller series, which “explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family.” Here is the synopsis via Variety:

He will play the central character of Dodge Maynard who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter, but the prey.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios for Quibi, and being penned by former Sopranos writer Nick Santora and directed by regular Mad Men helmer Phil Abraham. Both Santora and Abraham will serve as executive producers, while Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures are on board as non-writing executive producers.

Quibi is the latest streaming platform attempting to enter the increasingly crowded digital content field, though Katzenberg’s mobile-only service has already managed to lure in quite the crowd of top shelf creators, including Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Steven Soderbergh, and Guillermo del Toro. This will be Hemsworth’s first lead role in an American TV series, though the nature of the project does stretch the definition of “series.” As part of Quibi, the episodes are set to last 7-10 minutes, in bite-sized chunks that more resemble web series than traditional television. It’s a fascinating experiment that already has at least $1 billion in backing and the support of every major studio.