Remember when Steven Soderbergh was supposed to be retired? It seems like that never lasted very long, no matter how many times he said it. In the past few years, he’s directed Logan Lucky, Unsane, High-Flying Bird, and The Laundromat, and now he’s back with a new film for HBO Max called Let Them All Talk, starring Oscar winner Meryl Streep. Now the first trailer has arrived to tease the film’s arrival on the streaming service next month.

Let Them Talk Trailer

Steven Soderbergh has never really directed a movie like this before. The story follows an author as she struggles to finish her new book that is shrouded in secrecy, and in order to help inspire her, she heads off on a cruise with her two best friends, played by Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. However, her two friends seem to have grown distant from her as the years have gone on, and one of them appears to hold a grudge about how her life was effected by one of her friend’s books.

If it seems a little weird to have a movie set on a cruise ship in pandemic plagued year that has been 2020, don’t worry, because the film was shot onboard Queen Mary 2 late last year. In addition to being able to shoot without any concerns about coronavirus, the movie also utilized the new RED Komodo Dragon camera, described as “the new platinum standard for digital cameras.”

In addition to giving three substantial roles to aging actresses who often end up being ignored by the majority of Hollywood, Soderbergh’s new movie also includes Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased, Manchester by the Sea) and Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel). Meanwhile, the script comes from first-time screenwriter and MacArthur Fellow and PEN / Faulkner award-winning author Deborah Eisenberg and Soderbergh’s longtime collaborator Gregory Jacobs produced. The film is also executive produced by Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch.

Let Them All Talk arrives on HBO Max on December 10, 2020.