Director Leigh Whannell is having an outstanding weekend. Not only is the filmmaker’s remake of the classic Universal monster movie The Invisible Man at the top of the box office with a $29 million debut on a budget of just $7 million, but now he’s striking a two-year first look deal with the film’s producer Jason Blum and his horror movie factory Blumhouse. Could this possibly pave the way for Whannell overseeing a proper reboot of Universal’s movie monster universe?

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Leigh Whannell Blumhouse deal that has been struck for film and television projects that the filmmaker would write, direct or produce. This comes after Whannell and Blum collaborated on several projects previously, including the Insidious franchise and Upgrade, and it will only yield more exciting horror projects. In a statement, Blum said:

“Leigh creates movies which not only build franchises but fundamentally change the landscape of their genre. After he and James Wan made Saw, it launched dozens of copycats. Their work with Blumhouse on Insidious founded not just a franchise but dozens of classical proscenium PG-13 supernatural horror films. I have no doubt that will be true for The Invisible Man and for anything else he wants to create. I just want to be there with him when he does!”

Whannell’s career blossomed alongside the Blumhouse production banner, and they’ve both come a long way. The filmmaker added:

“Ten years ago, I walked into Jason Blum’s office thinking that I was having a general meeting with a producer who liked horror movies — little did I know that a decade-long partnership and friendship was about to begin. I have since watched his then-infant company, Blumhouse, grow into a powerhouse of genre films; a nurturing place that is willing to take risks on people. Indeed, they have taken plenty of risks on me and I look forward to taking many more with them as they continue to grow in the world of film and television.”

We’re all hoping that these new projects will include more reboots of Universal’s classic movie monsters now that Whannell and Blumhouse have done The Invisible Man right. But for now, the director isn’t ready to reveal what’s in store just yet:

If you haven’t seen The Invisible Man yet, our full review should convince you to hit the multiplex to see it.