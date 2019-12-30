Now that the Skywalker is complete with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans will soon be able to re-live all three trilogies with the help of LEGO.

The release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been teased with the release of a new trailer highlighting some of the most memorable moments from all nine of the Star Wars films in the Skywalker saga, from The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker. Get a taste of the new video game coming to consoles in 2020 below.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer

Star Wars: The Force Awakens received the LEGO video game treatment when it was released, but for some reason The Last Jedi wasn’t given the same courtesy. Maybe it’s because they knew that this complete Skywalker saga version would allow them to revisit the new trilogy without needing to pad it out with extra missions and levels that didn’t come from the movie. After all, the LEGO Star Wars games have always had a full trilogy to play through, so that makes more sense.

Unlike previous LEGO Star Wars video games, this new collection for all nine of the movies will blend the LEGO piece style of the games with photorealistic environments, so not everything is made of LEGO pieces. You can see how that looks in some of the footage from each of the movies above, including a glimpse at some of The Last Jedi stuff we haven’t seen in a LEGO game before. There’s plenty of outstanding action sequence that should make for some exciting LEGO levels in the video game. How many pieces will explode when Admiral Holdo lightspeed jumps through that Star Destroyer?

There’s no specific release date set yet, but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives sometime in 2020.