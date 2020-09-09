Every year, LEGO Star Wars playsets keep getting better and better, and this year is no exception. A massive LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley cantina playset inspired by A New Hope is coming in October that will let you build both the exterior and interior of that wretched hive of scum and villainy with 3,187 pieces and 21 minifigures to populate it. You can finally decide once and for all whether Greedo or Han shoots first.

LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Playset

Coming from a galaxy far, far away and into to the homes of LEGO enthusiasts and Star Wars fans across the world – the LEGO Group’s new LEGO® Star Wars building set, the Mos Eisley Cantina™ set, will dazzle adult builders and film fans alike. Bringing to life one of the Skywalker saga’s most iconic locations, the new set is sure to become an instant classic as Rebels immerse themselves in the famous cantina’s world of smugglers, musicians, bounty hunters and Jedi Knights. As they embark on their journey to bring Mos Eisley’s quintessential taverna to life, films lovers and Star Wars devotees will be thrilled to discover the set’s special features, such as the attachable buildings, two Landspeeders – one of which has never been built in LEGO before – and a dewback LEGO figure. The LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina is also dotted with hidden details throughout, such a Wanted poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, to the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

This huge LEGO set measures over 7.5 inches high, 20.5 inches wide, and 23 inches deep when the playset is opened up to reveal the interior. This is a prime example of how awesome LEGO’s new Master Builder series can be, and this one comes with a wide variety of smugglers, musicians, bounty hunters, Stormtroopers, and our heroes looking to avoid those Imperial entanglements. Here’s the entire roster of LEGO minifigures included in this set:

This is exactly the kind of LEGO playset I would have wanted as a kid. You can recreate scenes from the movies and just have a blast with all the minifigures and details. It’s also the kind of set that collectors will love too, allowing them to create a big diorama that includes other LEGO sets that have been previously released, such as Luke’s landspeeder.

LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina playset designer Cesar Soares said in a statement:

“The first time I watched the Cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, I was just 12 years old. I remember thinking, ‘this is where the adventure starts!’ Years later, when I then became a LEGO Star Wars designer in 2016, this was the first set I built. With this design, we’ve added external buildings like the Jawa shop, refined the details, and chosen an impressive 21 minifigure characters, including all-new alien figures. I love that all Star Wars characters have cool backstories, no matter how briefly they appear, it wasn’t easy to decide which characters to include in the set, but we hope fans will love the entire model and its line-up of heroes and villains.”

Now for the bad news. If you want to bring the LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina playset home, it’s going to cost you $349.99. You’ll be able to order it starting on October 1 over at The LEGO Shop website.