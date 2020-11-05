There isn’t a new Star Wars movie (or a lot of movies in general) coming to theaters this year. But Lucasfilm and Disney will try to make up for it with the arrival of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Following in the footsteps of the original holiday special set in the Star Wars universe, this new animated production celebrates Life Day.

Before the festivities begin, Rey must learn more about the Force at a mysterious Jedi Temple, but she inadvertently gets sent on a cross-timeline adventure that has her reliving iconic moments in Star Wars history with characters from across the entire Skywalker saga. Watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer to see all the crossover madness.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer

Even though the voice actors used to play some of the main characters from the new trilogy are very convincing in this trailer, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac haven’t come back to reprise their roles. But there are a handful of Star Wars franchise actors lending their voice to the special, including Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. Plus, The Clone Wars actors Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (Clone Troopers) have returned as well.

Since other animated LEGO productions and video games have always incorporated family-friendly humor, it allows for some amusing situations and crossovers. We have two Han Solos appearing together and deciding who shoots Greedo first, you’ve got Emperor Palpatine annoyed that Kylo Ren is walking around without a shirt, and Darth Vader and Rey pausing a lightsaber battle to remark how cute The Child is from The Mandalorian.

The LEGO Holiday Special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer along with James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Holiday Special will be released on Disney+ on November 17, 2020.