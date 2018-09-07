The LEGO Harry Potter video games have been around for years. The entire franchise was split into two parts with the first game release in 2010 cover The Sorcerer’s Stone through The Goblet of Fire while the second game that came out in 2011 covers The Order of the Phoenix through The Deathly Hallows. They’ve been available on the older generation of video game consoles, but now they’re coming to the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for the first time, remastered into one single game.

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection Trailer

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings together all of the building block adventures of the boy wizard into the next generation of video game systems. It has all the fun you’ve come to expect from the LEGO video games, but this time it has enhanced graphics, environments, lighting and visual effects, and two downloadable content packs.

Here are the official synopses for both parts of the video game collection:

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is based on the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry’s first four years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in full LEGO form. LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 transports players through the final four films—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2—to experience Harry’s last years at Hogwarts and his battle against Lord Voldemort in the ultimate fight between good and evil.

These games are obviously geared towards kids, but the LEGO games are a hell of a lot of fun and really take a significant time investment to complete in their entirety. There’s spell-casting, potion-making, and puzzle-solving fun, all within the wizarding world that J.K. Rowling so meticulously created.

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection will be available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 30, 2018.